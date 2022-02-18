Ternium announces $1 billion investment in Mexico to add galvanized and coil pickling lines

Friday, 18 February 2022 21:50:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium plans to spend $1 billion to expand its Pesqueria mill in northern Mexico, the company’s CEO, Maximo Vedoya, said this week.

Vedoya said in a conference call with analysts that the investment would expand output at its Pesqueria mill, which recently added a hot-rolling facility.

“We have the ability to produce any product in the hot-rolled mill. But also, the market is needing value-added products like cold-rolled, a coil pickling or a galvanized steel (line),” he said.

The company would add a galvanizing mill, a second cold-rolling mill and other finishing lines.