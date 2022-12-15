﻿
Ternium advances $1.0 billion expansion in Pesqueria, Mexico

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:50:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexican steelmaker Ternium announced advances in its $1 billion investment project for the expansion of its Pesqueria plant (near Monterrey), Nuevo Leon. The company said it will purchase a new high-end push pickling line (push-pull, PPL) with capacity of 500,000 metric tons of annual production, Austrian technology provider Andritz AG reported.

“The new line will be used mainly for the automotive and home appliance industry. Start-up is scheduled for mid-2024,” the company said in a press release from its headquarters in Graz, Austria.

The equipment will have a push pickling line capable to process extra wide strips and the latest technology in high-turbulence hydrochloric acid pickling, compact rinsing and drying sections specially designed for push pickling lines, Andritz said.

The investment program for the expansion of Ternium’s Pesquería Industrial Center in Mexico was announced earlier this year to investors.

According to information from Ternium, reviewed by SteelOrbis, the investment program consists of a new cold rolling mill, a hot-dip galvanizing line, a push-pull pickling line and new finishing lines with total capital investment of approximately $1 billion.

Ternium's expected start-up of operations in the first half of 2024.


