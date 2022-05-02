Tenova to supply new EAF to Tosyalı Algerie

Monday, 02 May 2022 12:18:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply a new electric arc furnace (EAF) to Algerian steel producer Tosyalı Algerie’s Bethioua plant.

This will be the second EAF that Tenova has supplied to this site and is a key component of the current expansion project of Tosyalı.

The new furnace will be designed to be almost identical to the current EAF that has been consistently operating on a line steadily producing more than two million mt of billets per year. The first EAF was supplied by Tenova in 2016.