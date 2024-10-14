Tenova to supply acid regeneration plant to Italy’s Delna

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply an acid regeneration plant (ARP) to ArcelorMittal CLN Distribuzione Italia Group’s coils and wire rod pickling service provider subsidiary Delna S.p.A. The plant will have a capacity of 2,000 liter/h.

The new ARP will be equipped with the BLUEdriven™ technology that allows adjustments to steel production according to demand. This configuration optimizes energy consumption, reduces the plant’s ecological footprint, and extends its lifetime.

After completion, Tenova will provide technical and technological support for 24 months, both remotely and on-site, with the aim of continuously optimizing performance.