Tenova and SteelAsia join forces for new green steel technology

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 12:03:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova and Philippines-based SteelAsia Manufacturing Corporation have announced that they have inked a partnership agreement for Consteel Evolution, a state-of-the-art green technology for steel production. The product, which is considered as one of its kind, will be used in SteelAsia’s new melt shop in Batangas in 2024.

The melt shop in question will use local scrap to produce high-grade billets for steel sections, generating the lowest carbon emissions and providing top-quality steel sections produced with the most environmentally friendly technology.

With its partnership with Tenova, SteelAsia aims to meet its commitment for making steel production more sustainable.

SteelAsia president and CEO Benjamin O. Yao stated that neighboring Asian countries grow faster since they can produce their own steel and that the Philippines needs to catch up with them.