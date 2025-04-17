Tenaris to continue supporting operations of Colombia’s Ecopetrol

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced the renewal of its commercial agreement with Colombia’s largest energy company Ecopetrol for another two years. Both companies have been in cooperation for more than 15 years.

Within the scope of the renewal, Tenaris will continue supplying its connections under the brands TenarisHydril Blue® and TXP® BTC, its martensitic stainless steels with a high chromium content under the brand Chrome13 S, and its internal coating solutions to Ecopetrol, thereby continuing to support the Colombian company’s operations.