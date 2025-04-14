Tenaris switches to renewable energy in Romania

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has commissioned its first solar energy park in Romania with the support of the European Union.

70 percent of the 20 MW project, which will generate renewable energy through photovoltaic panels to power Tenaris’ steel mill in Călărași, was financed by the company itself, while the remainder of the investment was funded by the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

According to Mihaela Popescu, president of Tenaris, Eastern Europe, North Sea, and Sub-Saharan Africa, underlined that the project will allow the company to provide low carbon products to its customers and to contribute to the energy transition.

Tenaris has other solar parks in Italy and China, with two wind farms being under construction in Argentina.