Friday, 15 April 2022 11:59:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has suspended all sales to and purchases from Russia due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The company also decided to write off its investment in a Russian joint venture that it had with Russian steelmaker Severstal.

In addition, Tenaris said it is contributing medical supplies to Ukrainian pediatric hospitals.