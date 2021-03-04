﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tenaris sees revenues decline in 2020 for its South America tubing division

Thursday, 04 March 2021 19:24:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Steel tube maker Tenaris said net revenues for its South American tubing business in 2020 declined 47 percent, year-over-year. The company said revenues for South America in full-year 2020 was $660 million, down from $1.24 billion in full-year 2019.

The company attributed the weaker revenues to lower steel tube sales volumes and diminished prices in the region, except for Brazil, due to Covid-19. In Brazil, offshore drilling activity continued.

Tenaris said revenues in South America at its tubing business in Q4 2020 was $160 million, down from $265 million in Q4 2019.


Tags: South America  fin. Reports  tubing   Tenaris Group  Brazil  tubular  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Mar

Brazil’s Ferbasa swings back to profit in Q4 2020
02  Mar

Anglo American sees improved EBITDA for Minas-Rio in 2020
26  Feb

Vale swings to profit in Q4 2020
23  Feb

Brazil’s CSN sees profit surge in Q4 2020
11  Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil reports stronger operating income in Q4 2020