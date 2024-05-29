Tenaris inaugurates new production line in S. Arabia

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 12:13:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that its Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary TenarisGPC has officially inaugurated a new production line at its longitudinal submerged arc-welding (LSAW) pipe mill in Jubail 1 Industrial City, Saudi Arabia. The new line will double the mill’s production capacity and create job opportunities.

TenarisGPC’s expanded LSAW facility capacity complements TenarisSaudiSteelPipes’ (TenarisSSP) ERW pipe production center in Dammam and Tenaris Saudi Arabia’s premium OCTG threading capacities. “Tenaris Group, with TenarisGPC, TenarisSSP and Tenaris Saudi Arabia, becomes the sole domestic supplier able to cover the full product range of Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco’s steel pipes requirements,” Renwar Berzinji, chairman of TenarisGPC and CEO of TenarisSSP, commented. In May, TenarisSaudiSteelPipes signed a contract to supply oil and gas pipes worth SAR 138.6 million ($36.9 million) to Aramco for up to 12 months, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Tenaris has a total 8.9 million mt of seamless and welded steel pipe manufacturing capacity.