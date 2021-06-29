Tata Steel Europe still considering separating Dutch and UK units

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 16:02:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indian steel producer Tata Steel is continuing the consultations on the separation of its European businesses, Tata Steel Netherlands and Tata Steel UK following a meeting with its European Works Council, according to media reports.

The company stated that there will be coordination between the two businesses with a common product offering and pricing policy and that it expects only a small number of job reductions will be made following the separation.

Tata Steel Europe announced its separation plan in November last year, while Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB was in talks with the company regarding the acquisition of Tata Steel Europe’s steel mill in IJmuiden in the Netherlands but decided not to acquire the plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel is in discussion with the UK government for support needed to create a long-term sustainable business in the UK.