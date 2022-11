Thursday, 10 November 2022 11:12:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Tangshan Zhengfeng Iron and Steel Group has announced that it will implement maintenance works on its small section production line in December, which will result in a production halt for one month, and will result in an output shortfall of 90,000 mt.

The company produces and sells section steel and rolled steel strip and purchases raw materials such as iron ore and coke. The company’s annual production capacity amounts to 2.35 million mt.