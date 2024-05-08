﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.6 percent in late April

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 09:56:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late April (April 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 58.7/mt ($8.3/mt) or 1.6 percent to RMB 3,679.7/mt ($518/mt), compared to the price in mid-April (April 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 1.4 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes declined by 0.7 percent, all compared to mid-April.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable, local trade picks up after holiday

08 May | Tube and Pipe

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.1% in late April

08 May | Steel News

Chinese HRC export price trend lacks clarity, local market still gradually improving

07 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable while stainless futures prices decline

07 May | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local steel plate price stable for May

07 May | Flats and Slab

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 19, 2024

06 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

China makes positive return from holiday, longs prices up, expectations good but cautious

06 May | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local HRC prices stable for May

06 May | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for early May

06 May | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during April 22-28

06 May | Steel News