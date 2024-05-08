NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.6 percent in late April

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 09:56:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late April (April 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 58.7/mt ($8.3/mt) or 1.6 percent to RMB 3,679.7/mt ($518/mt), compared to the price in mid-April (April 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 1.4 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes declined by 0.7 percent, all compared to mid-April.