Taiwan’s YC Inox to invest in stainless pipe plant in Dilovasi, Turkey

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:17:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to media reports, Taiwan-based steelmaker YC Inox is planning to build a stainless pipe production plant and a service building for stainless steel surface treatment in Dilovasi Machinery Specialized Organized Industrial Zone in Turkey. The construction of the plant with an $80 million investment will begin once the tender process is completed. The plant is expected to start test production in the last quarter of 2021.

Stating that the investment is the first investment from Taiwan, Yasar Yalamanoglu, regional manager of Dilovasi Machinery Specialization Organized Industrial Zone, said that YC Inox will carry out production and marketing activities for stainless steel, welded pipe, flat-round steel pipe and sheet.

It was stated that the given investment will provide employment for 300 people and will support the creation of new markets for Turkey.