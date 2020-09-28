Taiwan’s basic metal output up 9.45 percent in August from July

Monday, 28 September 2020 17:15:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in August this year increased by 3.58 percent compared to July and was up by 4.70 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in August rose by 3.58 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 5.25 percent year on year.

In August this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 9.45 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 1.72 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in August this year output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 4.11 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector declined by 4.07 percent.

Meanwhile, in August this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry contracted by 2.68 percent, while output in the automotive industry was down by 7.10 percent, both year on year.