Taiwan’s basic metal output up 7.74 percent in May from April

Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:19:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in May this year increased by 2.81 percent compared to April and by 4.48 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in May dropped by 0.71 percent compared to the previous month and was up by 3.48 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector advanced by 7.74 percent and output of metal product manufacturing rose by 2.88 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in May output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 3.84 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector declined by 6.70 percent.

Meanwhile, in May this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 1.23 percent, while output in the automotive industry dropped by 16.17 percent, both year on year.