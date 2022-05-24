Taiwan’s basic metal output down 6.57 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 13:59:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in April this year decreased by 4.78 percent compared to March and was up by 7.33 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in April rose by 4.08 percent compared to the previous month and by seven percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 6.57 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 10.29 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in April output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 7.12 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector declined by 8.05 percent.

Meanwhile, in April this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 0.97 percent, while output in the automotive industry dropped by 1.26 percent, both year on year.