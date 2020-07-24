Taiwan's basic metal output up 1.97 percent in June from May

Friday, 24 July 2020 11:13:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan's industrial production index in June this year increased by 3.72 percent compared to May and was up by 7.34 percent year on year, according to the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan's seasonally adjusted industrial production index in May rose by 1.48 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 5.15 percent year on year.

In June this year, industrial output in the country's basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 1.97 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 3.41 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in June this year output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 2.58 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector declined by 6.97 percent.

Meanwhile, in June this year, production in Taiwan's machinery and equipment industry contracted by 5.23 percent, while output in the automotive industry was down by 19.45 percent, both year on year.