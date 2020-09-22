Taiwan’s basic metal output down 7.45 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 16:02:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in July this year increased by 2.09 percent compared to June and was up by 2.65 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in July fell by 0.25 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 2.34 percent year on year.

In July this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 7.45 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 8.50 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in July this year output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 14.03 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector declined by 5.94 percent.

Meanwhile, in July this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry contracted by 3.49 percent, while output in the automotive industry was down by 12.87 percent, both year on year.