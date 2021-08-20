﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 59.4 percent in January-July

Friday, 20 August 2021 14:49:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in July this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.41 billion, up by 67.4 percent compared to July 2020 and increasing by 5.7 percent compared to the previous month. In June, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.4 percent increase month on month.

In the January-July period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 59.4 percent year on year to $20.98 billion.


