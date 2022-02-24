Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 36.1 percent in January

Thursday, 24 February 2022



According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in January this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.30 billion, up by 36.1 percent compared to January 2020 and decreasing by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month. In December, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 2.6 percent increase month on month.

