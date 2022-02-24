﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 36.1 percent in January

Thursday, 24 February 2022 12:25:57 (GMT+3)
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in January this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.30 billion, up by 36.1 percent compared to January 2020 and decreasing by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month. In December, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 2.6 percent increase month on month.


