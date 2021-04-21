Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 32.5 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 11:33:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in March this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.14 billion, up by 54.4 percent compared to March 2020 and increasing by 33.3 percent compared to the previous month. In February, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a three percent decrease month on month.

In the January-March period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 32.5 percent year on year to $7.91 billion.