Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 21.5 percent in January

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 11:55:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul



According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in January this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.42 billion, up by 21.5 percent compared to January 2020 and decreasing by 8.3 percent compared to the previous month. In December, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded an 8.9 percent increase month on month.

