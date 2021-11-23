Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 54.4 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 15:11:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in October this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.26 billion, up by 39.1 percent compared to October 2020 and increasing by 0.7 percent compared to the previous month. In September, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 5.3 percent increase month on month.

In the January-October period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 54.4 percent year on year to $30.55 billion.