Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 54.4 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 15:11:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in October this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.26 billion, up by 39.1 percent compared to October 2020 and increasing by 0.7 percent compared to the previous month. In September, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 5.3 percent increase month on month.

In the January-October period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 54.4 percent year on year to $30.55 billion.


