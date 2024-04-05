﻿
Swiss Steel unveils new steel product for various industries

Friday, 05 April 2024
       

Switzerland-based steelmaker Swiss Steel Group has announced that it will soon launch a new and highly machinable free-cutting steel without lead for a wide range of applications in many industries.

According to the company, this new product is significant in terms of environmental sustainability and technical performance. This way, Swiss Steel will not only respond to the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions, but also expand its portfolio.

In addition, various industries such as automotive, mechanical engineering and hydraulics will benefit from the product for applications where small and precise components are required and machinability is important.


