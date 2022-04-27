Ferrexpo’s sales revenues rise by 48.1 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:44:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swiss-headquartered iron ore miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced its financial results for 2021.

In the given year, Ferrexpo’s sales revenues increased by 48.1 percent year on year to $2.51 billion, reflecting rising demand for high grade iron ore. The company’s EBITDA in 2021 amounted to $1.43 billion, up by 67.5 percent year on year.

In 2021, Ferrexpo’s pellet production was 11.22 million mt, while its sales volumes decreased by 5.8 percent year on year to 11.35 million mt.