Wednesday, 18 January 2023 11:13:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will upgrade the wire rod mill of Switzerland-based long steel producer AFV Beltrame Stahl Gerlafingen, a subsidiary of Italian merchant bar producer Beltrame Group.

The upgrade will improve production performance by ensuring uniform packaging of the coils. The new equipment is scheduled to be commenced in summer.

The company’s wire rod mill annually produces 600,000 mt of coils.