Swiss-based SoHHytec and TKIL partner to build green hydrogen plants in India

Swiss green hydrogen technology company SoHHytec has announced plans to build green hydrogen plants in India in collaboration with EPC contractor TKIL Industries (formerly Thyssenkrupp Industries India Limited), TKIL Industries said in a statement on Tuesday, September 30.

The SoHHytec-TKIL partnership will bring innovative green hydrogen solutions to the Indian market. The projects will rely on SoHHytec’s proprietary artificial photosynthesis (photo-electrolysis) technology, producing cost-efficient green hydrogen from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind for a wide range of industrial applications.

Targeting steel and oil industries

Vivek Bhatia, managing director and CEO of TKIL Industries, said, “Within the next 12 months, we expect to start building a green hydrogen plant in India with our technology. As an EPC player, we are in active discussions with steel manufacturers and oil marketing companies. Any industry player that needs green hydrogen can invite us, and we will build and deliver the plant for them.”

Bhatia also emphasized that SoHHytec offers the most cost-efficient green hydrogen production technology worldwide, making it a leading solution for industries aiming to decarbonize and transition to renewable energy.