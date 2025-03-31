 |  Login 
Swedish Fagersta orders new bar-in-coil line from Danieli

Monday, 31 March 2025 10:50:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based stainless steel producer Fagersta Stainless has invested in a new bar-in-coil line to be installed at its Fagersta planet in Sweden, according to Italian plant maker Danieli. The new line will produce not only round bar, but also square and hexagon bars between 8.5 and 8.8 mm in diameter, each weighing 1 mt at 35 mt per hour. The bar-in-coil line is scheduled to start operations at the first quarter of 2026.

The new line will be fed hot-rolled bars from the same rolling mill feeding the wire rod line and make use of the finishing services of the wire rod mill for coil compacting and tying operations. A specially designed, fast-transfer system will quickly deliver the hot coils into a water tank for solubilization, granting uniform microstructure.

The layout of the line will be future-proof and has the potential to reach higher productivity up to 50 mt per hour, and double coil-weight capacity.


Tags: Longs Sweden European Union Steelmaking 

