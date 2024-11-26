Sweden’s SSAB to supply fossil-free steel to Amazon

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with the US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) for deliveries of fossil-free steel. The collaboration includes pilot supplies of fossil-free steel, made with the HYBRIT technology, for one of AWS’ three new data centers currently under construction in Sweden. SSAB’s subsidiary Ruukki will supply roof and wall structures for the buildings.

AWS mainly uses steel made from recycled scrap to minimize carbon emissions from the steel used.