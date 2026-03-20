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Sweden’s SSAB opens new steel service center in Mumbai to expand India presence

Friday, 20 March 2026 11:45:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has opened a new steel service center in Mumbai, India, aimed at strengthening its presence in the growing Indian market.

The investment reflects SSAB’s strategy to expand its value-added services and downstream processing capabilities in key growth markets. India’s industrial and infrastructure sectors continue to drive demand for advanced steel applications, making it a strategic location for service center expansion.

The facility will focus on producing and supplying parts, kits and advanced components made from SSAB’s Hardox® wear plate and Strenx® performance steel.

Focus on value-added steel processing

According to the company, the new service center, located in an industrial park with convenient access to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, will provide specialized workshop processing, enabling manufacturers to receive ready-to-assemble components tailored to their needs. The offering is designed to support customers requiring high-strength and wear-resistant steel solutions, particularly in demanding industrial applications.

The new center includes a warehouse with storage capacity for more than 10,000 mt of steel plate.

The Mumbai facility will primarily serve Indian manufacturers in transport equipment, construction machinery, and lifting equipment sectors. By delivering pre-fabricated steel components, SSAB aims to help customers improve efficiency and reduce production time.


Tags: Plate Flats Sweden European Union SSAB 

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