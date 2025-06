Swedish high-technology engineering and steelmaking group Sandvik has received a SEK 430 million ($45.35 million) order from Mexica-based mining company La Cantera Desarrollos Mineros for the supply of underground mining equipment.

The contract includes several pieces of equipment including loaders, drill rigs and rock bolters. Deliveries are expected to begin this year and continue until 2028. This will help La Cantera Desarrollos Mineros to increase the safety of its operations.