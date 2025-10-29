Sweden’s Nordic Iron secures SEK 40 million conditional funding

Swedish miner Nordic Iron has secured conditional support of SEK 40 million from a program maintained by Swedish Transport Administration for connecting its planned industrial railyard in Blötberget to the state main railroad line, according to the company. The project represents a critical infrastructure step in preparing for the company’s planned fossil-free iron ore mining operations.

Key conditions for funding

The first condition requires that Nordic Iron’s ongoing pre-feasibility study, expected to be completed within the year, confirms strong potential for both technical feasibility and financial viability. Nordic Iron must also secure the remaining SEK 80 million in alternative financing sources.

The second condition depends on the Swedish government’s approval of the 2026–2037 national infrastructure plan, which must allocate specific annual funds for minor railway infrastructure projects. This decision is anticipated during the first half of 2026.

Commitment to fossil-free production

Nordic Iron’s long-term goal is to produce ultra-high-grade iron ore concentrate with a low carbon footprint, supporting fossil-free steel production across Europe. The company also plans to extract valuable byproducts containing phosphorus and rare earth elements, materials essential for the green energy transition.