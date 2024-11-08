Sweden’s GRANGEX aims to become leading supplier of DR magnetite concentrate to global steel sector

Sweden-based miner GRANGEX AB has announced that it has begun the preliminary feasibility study (PFS) for its Sydvaranger iron ore mine in Kirkenes, Norway.

Accordingly, UK-based consultancy company SLR Consulting will manage the study and a technical steering committee - including Anglo American with which GRANGEX has signed an offtake agreement - will oversee the process. The PFS is expected to be completed in January next year, with a definitive feasibility forecast to be finished by mid-2025.

GRANGEX aims to restart the production of ultra-high-grade direct reduction (DR) magnetite concentrate at Sydvaranger and to become a leading supplier to the European and global steel sectors.