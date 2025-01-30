 |  Login 
Sweden’s Ovako to improve its bright bar production

Thursday, 30 January 2025 17:38:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based steelmaker Ovako has announced that it will invest over €6 million to modernize its main bright bar facility in Hällefors, aiming to improve production efficiency and quality, and secure the company’s long-term competitiveness. The modernization project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The new equipment, developed in collaboration with trusted partners such as MAIR Research, Svizza, and Caverion will allow Ovako to offer bright bars in diameters up to 130 mm.

Mikael Haraldsson, production unit manager for bright bar at Ovako, stated that the investment will reinforce Ovako’s position as a leader in bright bar production and ensure their competitiveness while opening new opportunities for growth.


