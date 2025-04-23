 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Sweden’s...

Sweden’s Fagersta to invest in a new stainless steel mill

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 11:12:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based stainless steel producer Fagersta Stainless has commissioned Italian plantmaker Danieli to install a new stainless steel blooming mill with an annual production capacity of 70,000 mt at its Fagersta plant. The mill is scheduled to start operations by the end of 2026.

The mill in question will produce round bars and billets in 35-220 mm diameter, enriching the product mix and operational flexibility at the plant. The mill will allow for three paths of operation. Ingots/blooms will be processed just by the breakdown mill into billets with possible delivery for immediate rolling at the existing wire rod mill without any storage/reheating step, obtaining the highest reduction rates for the finest grain size.

The scope of supply also includes the modernization and certifications of a breakdown mill stand, with Danieli’s automation process control systems.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Sweden European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese stainless steel prices move mostly sideways

23 Apr | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel exports up 15.47 percent in January-March

23 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices unchanged

22 Apr | Flats and Slab

Spain’s Transmesa to invest €15 million in new stainless tube line

18 Apr | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2025

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

US issues final results of CVD review on SSSS in coils from S. Korea

17 Apr | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices follow a soft trend

16 Apr | Flats and Slab

Global stainless steel output up seven percent in 2024

15 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

15 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 15, 2025

10 Apr | Flats and Slab