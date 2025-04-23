Sweden’s Fagersta to invest in a new stainless steel mill

Sweden-based stainless steel producer Fagersta Stainless has commissioned Italian plantmaker Danieli to install a new stainless steel blooming mill with an annual production capacity of 70,000 mt at its Fagersta plant. The mill is scheduled to start operations by the end of 2026.

The mill in question will produce round bars and billets in 35-220 mm diameter, enriching the product mix and operational flexibility at the plant. The mill will allow for three paths of operation. Ingots/blooms will be processed just by the breakdown mill into billets with possible delivery for immediate rolling at the existing wire rod mill without any storage/reheating step, obtaining the highest reduction rates for the finest grain size.

The scope of supply also includes the modernization and certifications of a breakdown mill stand, with Danieli’s automation process control systems.