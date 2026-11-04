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Storm shuts Romanian Black Sea ports, disrupting cargo operations and Ukraine-bound shipments

Wednesday, 04 November 2026 14:08:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Romania's Black Sea ports of Constanta, Midia and Mangalia have suspended vessel movements due to severe weather conditions, with approximately 30 vessels waiting for loading or unloading operations as of the morning of November 3, according to media reports. The disruption affects ports used for imports into Romania as well as transit shipments destined for Ukraine, including steel products, amid restrictions affecting shipping operations at Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

According to the Romanian Naval Authority, vessel movements at Constanta were suspended on November 2, while restrictions at Mangalia and Midia were introduced on November 1. Strong winds, fog and poor visibility prompted the suspensions, with wind speeds reaching force 7-8 on the Beaufort scale and wave heights exceeding four meters in the open sea. As of the morning of November 3, the restrictions remained in place, and the resumption of port operations depended on improvements in weather conditions.

Romanian ports serve as an alternative route for steel imports into Ukraine

Romania's Black Sea ports, particularly Constanta, serve not only the Romanian domestic market but also as logistics gateways for cargo destined for Ukraine. Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, restrictions and disruptions at Ukrainian Black Sea ports have increased the use of Romanian ports as alternative routes for international trade.

For the steel sector, Constanta is used for shipments of imported steel products destined for Ukraine, with cargo transported onward by rail and road. In May 2026, a regular rail freight service between Romania and Ukraine was launched, with its first shipment transporting steel sheet products from Constanta to Perechyn in western Ukraine. The suspension of vessel movements at Romanian ports may therefore affect the handling and delivery schedules of steel imports destined for both Romania and Ukraine, although the reports did not specify the volume of steel cargoes among the vessels awaiting operations.

Tags: Romania European Union 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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