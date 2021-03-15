Stocks of main finished steel products in China up in early Mar amid weaker demand for longs

Monday, 15 March 2021 12:10:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early March (March 1-10) this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 17.77 million mt, up 0.82 million mt or 4.8 percent compared to late February (February 21-28).

In particular, as of March 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.98 million mt and 1.22 million mt, down 1.0 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, while inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC), wire rod and rebar reached 1.25 million mt, 3.47 million mt and 9.84 million mt, up 0.8 percent, 8.4 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively, all compared to February 28.