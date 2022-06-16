﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Steel Dynamics Inc. expects record Q2 earnings

Thursday, 16 June 2022 18:28:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Steel Dynamics, Inc. today provided record second quarter 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $6.33 to $6.37 per diluted share.

Comparatively, the company's sequential first quarter 2022 earnings were $5.71 per diluted share. Prior year second quarter earnings were $3.32 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $3.40 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2022 profitability from the company's steel operations is expected to be historically strong, the company said in a statement, but lower than first quarter 2022 results, due to lower earnings from the company's flat roll steel operations, as lower average flat roll steel pricing is expected to more than offset increased flat roll steel shipments.

Demand for the company's long product steel products is also strong, SDI said, supporting increased average realized pricing and expected record shipments for the company's Engineered Bar Products, Roanoke Bar, and Structural and Rail steel divisions. Despite softening hot roll coil steel pricing, broad steel demand remained solid during the second quarter, led by the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, with energy continuing to improve.

Second quarter 2022 earnings from the company's metals recycling operations are expected to be significantly higher than sequential first quarter results, based on strong demand supporting increased shipments and higher pricing.

Second quarter 2022 earnings from the company's steel fabrication operations are expected to be meaningfully higher than record first quarter results, based on record shipments and significantly higher selling values more than offsetting marginally higher steel input costs. The non-residential construction sector remains strong as evidenced by robust order activity, resulting in a continuing historically strong order backlog, with record forward-pricing for the company's steel fabrication platform, SDI said, adding that it anticipates this momentum to continue into 2023 based on these dynamics


Tags: US North America Fin. Reports Steel Dynamics 

Similar articles

SDI reports $1.11 billion net income for Q1

21 Apr | Steel News

Steel Dynamics expects increased net earnings in Q1

17 Mar | Steel News

Steel Dynamics reports record-breaking Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings

25 Jan | Steel News

Steel Dynamics expects record net earnings in Q4

16 Dec | Steel News

Steel Dynamics, Inc. reports record net income in Q3

19 Oct | Steel News

Steel Dynamics reports record sales and income for Q2

20 Jul | Steel News

Steel Dynamics expects to report record earnings in Q2

16 Jun | Steel News

Steel Dynamics more than doubles net income in Q1

20 Apr | Steel News

Steel Dynamics expects to double earnings in Q1

18 Mar | Steel News

Steel Dynamics achieves near-record steel shipments in 2020

26 Jan | Steel News