﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

State Council: China to strengthen regulation of steel capacity and production

Thursday, 30 May 2024 10:13:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The State Council of China has issued an Action Program on Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction for 2024-25, stating that China will strengthen the regulation of steel capacity and production outputs. Moreover, China will strictly implement the replacement of iron and steel capacity, strictly prohibit new iron and steel capacity under the name of machining, casting, ferroalloys etc., and strictly prevent the resurgence of low-quality long steel production capacity.

Meanwhile, newly constructed and expanded steel smelting projects will be required to reach the energy efficiency benchmark level and the environmental performance level A. At the same time, in the first three years of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), regions lagging behind in the completion of energy saving and carbon reduction targets should be prohibited from adding new steel capacity in the remaining two years of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2024-2025).


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during May 20-26

30 May | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices soften amid lower futures prices

29 May | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese scrap prices inch up on back of sentiments

29 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC offer prices stable despite weaker local market

29 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices stable, nickel prices decrease

28 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices lack firm direction affected by futures fluctuations

28 May | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in mid-May

28 May | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable, demand fails to improve

27 May | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese steel section prices rise amid higher billet prices, lower output

27 May | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices stay in limited range as some optimism remains, but demand concerns emerge

27 May | Longs and Billet