Stargate Hydrogen secures €20.6 million EU grant to expand electrolyser production

Estonia-based electrolyser technology company Stargate Hydrogen has announced that it has signed a €20.6 million grant agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) under the EU Innovation Fund to expand its manufacturing operations in Tallinn.

The new manufacturing facility will be developed in phases and will have annual production capacities of 250 MW for alkaline electrolyser electrodes, 150 MW for pressurized alkaline stacks and 66 MW for electrolyser systems. According to Stargate Hydrogen, the expansion will enable the company to supply larger Power-to-X projects with EU-made equipment and increase its manufacturing capacity for industrial-scale green hydrogen applications.

New facility to increase electrolyser manufacturing capacity

The company's technology includes proprietary electrolyser stack designs and electrodes coated with a patented ceramic-based catalyst that replaces precious metals. Stargate stated that this approach reduces dependence on imported critical raw materials while supporting more cost-efficient hydrogen production.

Over its first ten years of operation, the project is expected to avoid approximately three million mt of CO2 equivalent emissions by supporting the deployment of green hydrogen in hard-to-abate sectors, including steel, and other energy-intensive industries.