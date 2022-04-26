Spain’s Sidenor acquires Aguilar Metal Recycling

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 12:25:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based steel producer Sidenor Group has announced that it has purchased Spanish company Aguilar Metal Recycling (AMR), which is specialized in the recycling of all types of metal and non-metal waste, most of which comes from companies that are closely linked to the automotive sector. With this acquisition, Sidenor will boost its capacity in metal waste treatment and ensure the continuous supply of quality industrial scrap.

The transaction, whose final closure will take place during the second quarter of 2022, will contribute to the consolidation of the sector.

AMR has a strategic location in a significant area in terms of scrap generation, due to the presence of car production plants, as well as an excellent logistic location, 300 meters away from port facilities and 5 km away from a rail freight terminal.