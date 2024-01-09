﻿
Spain's ECOACERO to serve construction industry in Dominican Republic with new rebar mill

Tuesday, 09 January 2024
       

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it will supply a new rebar mill to Spain-based ECOACERO to be built near Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic to serve the growing construction industry in the Caribbean and in Central America. The scope of the order includes a reheating furnace for billets and a continuous single-strand rolling mill.

The mill, which will have an annual production capacity of up to 400,000 mt of rebar, is scheduled to be commissioned at the beginning of 2025. The new rebar mill will introduce a versatile range of rebar to the market, tailored to meet the demands of different construction industry segments. The products, which will be manufactured at the mill with state-of-the-art technology, will adhere to rigorous international quality standards, SMS Group stated.


