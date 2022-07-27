﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

South32’s metallurgical coal output down 7.4 percent in FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:16:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South32, a global producer of premium-quality hard coking coal for steelmaking with its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal asset in Australia, has announced its metallurgical coal production and sales results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year of 2021-22 ended June 30, 2022.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 1.38 million mt, decreasing by 11.5 percent quarter on quarter amid adverse weather and Covid-19 related labor restrictions, and up by 2.9 percent year on year. South32’s metallurgical coal sales in the given quarter totaled 1.58 million mt, up by 17 percent quarter on quarter and by 16.1 percent year on year.

In the full financial year, South32 produced 5.71 million mt of metallurgical coal, down 7.4 percent year on year. The decrease in output was mostly due to the completion of an extended longwall move at the Dendrobium mine. Meanwhile, the company’s sales of metallurgical coal in the given period declined by 4.1 percent year on year to 5.82 million mt.


Tags: Australia Oceania Production 

Similar articles

Australia’s CZR commences drilling activities at Robe Mesa deposit

26 Jul | Steel News

BHP Billiton sees slight fall in iron ore output in FY 2021-2022

19 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments fall slightly in H1, higher production expected for H2

15 Jul | Steel News

Fenix Resources’ iron ore shipments from Iron Ridge Project increase in June quarter

15 Jul | Steel News

Australia’s CZR increase iron ore resource at Robe Mesa by 52%

06 Jun | Steel News

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments up 4.9% in Jul-Mar, shipment guidance up

02 May | Steel News

Coking coal trading muted due to offer-bid mismatch

21 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Billiton’s iron ore output up slightly in Jul-Mar, 2022 guidance stable

21 Apr | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output down in Q1, 2022 Pilbara shipment guidance unchanged

20 Apr | Steel News

Bids for ex-Australia coking coal surge by $92/mt since last week, China’s CFR prices rise slower

04 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials