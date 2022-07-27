South32’s metallurgical coal output down 7.4 percent in FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:16:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South32, a global producer of premium-quality hard coking coal for steelmaking with its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal asset in Australia, has announced its metallurgical coal production and sales results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year of 2021-22 ended June 30, 2022.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 1.38 million mt, decreasing by 11.5 percent quarter on quarter amid adverse weather and Covid-19 related labor restrictions, and up by 2.9 percent year on year. South32’s metallurgical coal sales in the given quarter totaled 1.58 million mt, up by 17 percent quarter on quarter and by 16.1 percent year on year.

In the full financial year, South32 produced 5.71 million mt of metallurgical coal, down 7.4 percent year on year. The decrease in output was mostly due to the completion of an extended longwall move at the Dendrobium mine. Meanwhile, the company’s sales of metallurgical coal in the given period declined by 4.1 percent year on year to 5.82 million mt.