South32’s met coal output falls in H1 FY 2022-23, output guidance stable

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 11:08:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South32, a global producer of premium-quality hard coking coal for steelmaking with its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal asset in Australia, has announced its production and sales results for the first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2022-23.

In the given half, the company’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 2.75 million mt, decreasing by 0.5 percent, while its metallurgical coal sales in the given period totaled 2.67 million mt, down by 6.9 percent, both year on year. 

The company’s total coal production in the first half amounted to 3.33 million mt, up by 5.9 percent, while its total coal sales came to 2.67 million mt, down by 6.9 percent, both year on year. 

The company’s production guidance for the financial year 2022-23 remains unchanged at seven million mt.


