 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > South...

South Korea launches AD investigation on stainless steel plates from China

Monday, 09 September 2024 14:41:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea’s Trade Commission has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation into stainless steel plates with width of 600 mm or more and 4.75 mm or more in thickness from China.

Accordingly, the investigation was launched upon the complaint made by local producer DKC Co., Ltd, claiming that the products in question from China caused material injury to the domestic industry.

The investigation will cover the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. In order to assess the injury, the commission will also examine the period between January 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The preliminary decision is expected to be announced within three months from the date of the notice.

The products subject to the investigation fall under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers 7219.21.1010, 7219.21.1090, 7219.21.9000, 7219.22.101, 7219.22.1090, and 7219.22.9000.


Tags: Plate Flats Korea S. Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices decline following local price slump

09 Sep | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices rise slightly, local mill’s prices stable

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 36, 2024

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Aug 26-Sept 1

05 Sep | Steel News

Shagang Group cuts local steel plate prices by $28/mt for September

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-July

02 Sep | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 44.1 percent in June from May

30 Aug | Steel News

US plates in coil imports down 23.2 percent in June from May

29 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 35, 2024

29 Aug | Flats and Slab