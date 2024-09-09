South Korea launches AD investigation on stainless steel plates from China

South Korea’s Trade Commission has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation into stainless steel plates with width of 600 mm or more and 4.75 mm or more in thickness from China.

Accordingly, the investigation was launched upon the complaint made by local producer DKC Co., Ltd, claiming that the products in question from China caused material injury to the domestic industry.

The investigation will cover the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. In order to assess the injury, the commission will also examine the period between January 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The preliminary decision is expected to be announced within three months from the date of the notice.

The products subject to the investigation fall under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers 7219.21.1010, 7219.21.1090, 7219.21.9000, 7219.22.101, 7219.22.1090, and 7219.22.9000.