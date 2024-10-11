 |  Login 
South Korea launches AD investigation on HR plates from China

Friday, 11 October 2024 13:56:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea’s Trade Commission has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation into hot rolled carbon or other alloy steel plates from China.

Accordingly, the investigation was launched upon the complaint made by local producer Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd., claiming that the products in question from China caused material injury to the domestic industry and that the current dumping rate is 25.89 percent.

The investigation will cover the period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. In order to assess the injury, the commission will also examine the period between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2024.

The preliminary decision is expected to be announced within three months from the date of the notice.

The products subject to the investigation fall under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers 7208.51.1000, 7208.51.9000, 7208.52.1000, 7208.52.9000, 7225.40.9010, 7225.40.9091, and 7225.40.9099.


