South Korea imposes provisional AD duty on HRC from China

South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that it has decided to impose provisional antidumping duty on hot rolled products of carbon steel or alloy steel imported from China and Japan following an investigation.

The ministry found that the given products imported from China have been dumped, injuring the domestic industry. Hence, the provisional antidumping duties will range from 28.16 percent to 33.10 percent, effective as of September 23, lasting for four months until January 22, 2026.

The products currently fall under the codes 7208.10.1000、7208.10.9000、7208.25.1000、7208.25.9000、7208.26.1000、7208.26.9000、7208.27.1000、7208.27.9000、7208.36.1000、7208.36.9000、7208.37.1000、7208.37.9000、7208.38.1000、7208.38.9000、7208.39.1000、7208.39.9000、7208.40.0000、7208.53.1000、7208.53.9000、7208.54.1000、7208.54.9000、7208.90.0000、7211.13.0000、7211.14.1000、7211.14.9000、7211.19.1000、7211.19.9000、7225.30.1000、7225.30.9010、7225.30.9091、7225.30.9092、7225.40.1000、7225.30.9099、7225.40.9092、7226.20.0000、7226.91.1000、7226.91.2000 and 7226.91.9000, but do not include the following three categories of products; hot rolled steel plate of iron, non-alloy steel or other alloy steel, of thickness of 4.75 mm or more and width of 600 mm or more (not in coils and not cold rolled), hot rolled products that are coated or galvanized, or that consist of two or more metals bonded under high temperature and pressure, and stainless steel products with a carbon content by weight of 1.2 percent or less and a chromium content by weight of 10.5 percent or more.

The AD duty rate will be 29.89 percent for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., and related enterprises and exporters, 28.16 percent for Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd., and related enterprises and exporters, 33.10 percent for Dalian Woo Ho Hongkong International Trading Ltd., Sharpmax International Hongkong Co., Ltd., Sino Commodities International Pte., Ltd., and related enterprises and exporters, and other Chinese steel producers and exporters.

In 2024, China exported 1.607 million mt of HRC to South Korea.