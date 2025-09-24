 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > South...

South Korea imposes provisional AD duty on HRC from China

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:12:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that it has decided to impose provisional antidumping duty on hot rolled products of carbon steel or alloy steel imported from China and Japan following an investigation.

The ministry found that the given products imported from China have been dumped, injuring the domestic industry. Hence, the provisional antidumping duties will range from 28.16 percent to 33.10 percent, effective as of September 23, lasting for four months until January 22, 2026.

The products currently fall under the codes 7208.10.10007208.10.90007208.25.10007208.25.90007208.26.10007208.26.90007208.27.10007208.27.90007208.36.10007208.36.90007208.37.10007208.37.90007208.38.10007208.38.90007208.39.10007208.39.90007208.40.00007208.53.10007208.53.90007208.54.10007208.54.90007208.90.00007211.13.00007211.14.10007211.14.90007211.19.10007211.19.90007225.30.10007225.30.90107225.30.90917225.30.90927225.40.10007225.30.90997225.40.90927226.20.00007226.91.10007226.91.2000 and 7226.91.9000, but do not include the following three categories of products; hot rolled steel plate of iron, non-alloy steel or other alloy steel, of thickness of 4.75 mm or more and width of 600 mm or more (not in coils and not cold rolled), hot rolled products that are coated or galvanized, or that consist of two or more metals bonded under high temperature and pressure, and stainless steel products with a carbon content by weight of 1.2 percent or less and a chromium content by weight of 10.5 percent or more.

The AD duty rate will be 29.89 percent for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., and related enterprises and exporters, 28.16 percent for Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd., and related enterprises and exporters, 33.10 percent for Dalian Woo Ho Hongkong International Trading Ltd., Sharpmax International Hongkong Co., Ltd., Sino Commodities International Pte., Ltd., and related enterprises and exporters, and other Chinese steel producers and exporters.

In 2024, China exported 1.607 million mt of HRC to South Korea.


Tags: Hrc Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Import HRC offers move up slightly in Vietnam, Chinese HRC faces new risks

24 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat achieves 15 million mt of HRC production

24 Sep | Steel News

UAE HRC buyers wait and see amid ample stocks and uncertain price trends

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Wider ex-China HRC price range reflects uncertain export outlook

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices mainly stable, sellers reluctant to cut prices further

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

US HRC imports up 16.7 percent in July 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian HRC domestic price declines in two weeks

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Nucor CSP steady for fourth straight week on limited demand, bearish October scrap outlook

22 Sep | Flats and Slab

HRC prices in Turkey down slightly amid weaker scrap, slow buying

22 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices enter new downcycle amid combined bearish pressures

22 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer