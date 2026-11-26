Moroccan steel producer Sonasid has announced that it plans to invest MAD 514 million ($51.4 million) in 2026, including the acquisition of a new furnace at its Nador plant and the continued modernization of its steelmaking facilities.

Of the total investment budget, MAD 333 million ($33.3 million) has been allocated to strategic projects aimed at strengthening the company's production capabilities and improving its competitiveness. In the January-September period, Sonasid's capital expenditure increased by 37 percent year on year to MAD 208 million ($20.8 million).

The company has not disclosed the investment value specifically allocated to the new furnace or its expected commissioning date.

Sonasid's sales revenue increases amid strong domestic construction demand

In the third quarter of 2026, Sonasid's consolidated sales revenue increased by 26 percent year on year to MAD 1.86 billion ($185.9 million), mainly driven by higher steel sales volumes supported by strong demand from Morocco's construction a sector. In the January-September period, the company's consolidated sales revenue amounted to MAD 4.91 billion ($490.8 million), up by eight percent year on year

Under its “Act For Impact” strategic plan, the company continues to focus on commercial expansion, industrial competitiveness and product development.

Sonasid currently has an annual rebar and wire rod production capacity of 1.1 million mt, with production facilities in Jorf Lasfar and Nador.