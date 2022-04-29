SMS to build new BF at Jindal Stainless Limited’s Kalinganagar plant

Friday, 29 April 2022 12:12:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will build a new blast furnace at India-based Jindal Stainless Limited’s Kalinganagar plant. The new blast furnace is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2023.

The blast furnace will have an annual production capacity of two million mt of pig iron to supply both the existing downstream steel mills and plants to be built in the future.

The new blast furnace will be the first in Jindal Stainless Limited’s new stainless steel complex, which currently operates on the basis of electric arc furnace technology.