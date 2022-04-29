﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SMS to build new BF at Jindal Stainless Limited’s Kalinganagar plant

Friday, 29 April 2022 12:12:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will build a new blast furnace at India-based Jindal Stainless Limited’s Kalinganagar plant. The new blast furnace is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2023.

The blast furnace will have an annual production capacity of two million mt of pig iron to supply both the existing downstream steel mills and plants to be built in the future. 

The new blast furnace will be the first in Jindal Stainless Limited’s new stainless steel complex, which currently operates on the basis of electric arc furnace technology.


Tags: pig iron raw mat India Indian Subcon production 

Similar articles

05 Jan

Vedanta’s steel output rises in Q3 FY 2021-22, iron ore output falls
25 Mar

India’s RINL achieves highest-ever single-day pig iron output
17 Nov

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill posts record daily pig iron output for BF No. 5
06 Oct

Indian steelmaker RINL to increase steel output by 40% by 2023-24
15 Sep

India’s KFL to acquire pig iron facility
02 Sep

SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves highest-ever pig iron output in August
20 Aug

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill blast furnace achieves highest ever single day pig iron production
23 Jul

SAIL’s IISCO plant sees 2.4 percent rise in pig iron output in April-June
19 Dec

SAIL posts record daily pig iron production
17 Dec

India’s NINL commences billet production